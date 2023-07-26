Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with fallout from last week’s Blood & Guts show.

Dynamite will see the program with AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole continue, while AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against AR Fox. There will also be a big Triple Threat tag team bout.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

* Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie

* PAC vs. Gravity

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. The Best Friends

* We will hear from the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament winners, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against AR Fox

Below is the Control Center video for tonight:

