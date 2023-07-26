Athena has been on a dominant run ever since winning the ROH Women’s Championship and now the Fallen Goddess has her eyes on another major singles title.

The Champ spoke about facing AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander during an interview with WrestlingNew.Co. Show host Steve Fall asked Athena about facing her longtime friend, which prompted her to give this response:

That’s a match that I’ve wanted for a while. Even watching from home before I got signed to AEW/ROH, Statlander is that woman. She’s more than a woman. Someone that was my sister from another mister when I first got here. I love Kris Statlander, and I would love to break her face and steal her TBS Championship.

Athena recently made headlines for her victory over Willow Nightingale at last weekend’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, a match that many have called one of the best of the year.

