AEW star and current TBS Champion Kris Statlander gives her thoughts fellow company star, Athena.

Statlander appeared on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling program with host Rick Ucchino to speak about the “Fallen Angel,” who has been tearing it up on the ROH brand as the ROH Women’s Champion. Here is what she had to say:

I mean, you got to do what you got to do, and whatever she did got her some gold. I’m proud of her for that as much as it’s not the same silly person. I mean, she’s still very silly but very intimidating, more so now than ever, and that’s just a very frightening dynamic for a person to have. But you know what, she won gold that way, and good for her for doing that. I’m very proud of her for getting to the top. Even if she had to not be as nice as she once was. We all go through it. I get it.

Statlander would then get asked about having a matchup with Athena. The champ says it is definitely something she wants but understands that it will be more difficult now that they are on separate brands.

I would hope so. I do hope that we get the chance to eventually face each other. I know it’s kind of a difficult position now with us both being champions of different brands. So it’s hard to make that happen, but I do hope that, at some point down the line, we can test that opponent-rivalry chemistry as well as our friendship.

