Ridge Holland gives his thoughts on his fellow Brawling Brutes brother, Sheamus.

Holland spoke about the Celtic Warrior during a recent interview with Fightful, where he reflected on the decorated champion’s historic WWE career. Holland begins by discussing his personal relationship with Sheamus and how he’s led by example ever since the two were paired together back in 2021.

I suppose, rather than verbal lessons, he leads by example. He’s one of the most passionate people that I’ve met. Even after all these—what is it? Thirteen / fourteen years—that he’s been with the company, he still wants to go out there and surpass anything that he’s ever done. It’s testament to that passion. I guess just never give up, really. He’s always scratching and clawing. He’s always wanting to put on the best show. He’s always wanting to outdo himself. He’s a stalwart, man. An absolute stalwart. Certified Hall of Fame career without a doubt.

The Brawling Brutes consists of Holland, Sheamus, and Butch (Pete Dunne). Holland adds that this feels like the very first time the group is organically over with fans and Sheamus is a huge reason for that due to his killer performances over the last year.

Even though he’s had a great career up until the Brawling Brutes, I think this is the first time we’ve been purely, organically over. I’m really happy that he’s having this run because the reaction that he’s getting from the fans, it comes from a place of familiarity because he’s been with the company for this so long, but also a place of respect because of what he’s done, the matches he’s produced and how he is. I think just go out there and kill out and try to kill it every time he walks out there.

