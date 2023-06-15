Angelo Dawkins gives his thoughts on WWE changing the designs of several of their championship titles.

Over the last few weeks WWE has introduced new belts for Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, as well as a brand new WWE world heavyweight title that is currently held by Seth Rollins. However, the WWE tag team titles have yet to undergo any type of change. This was the subject that was brought up to Dawkins during his recent appearance on the Masked Man Show. When the Street Profit was asked about the tag titles changing he had this to say:

Your guess is as good as me. If there is, I hope. One can only hope. The titles that we have still look good, red and blue, we might merge them together. Make it purple. We’re going to introduce the purple gang. If they decide to change it, I’m all for it.

Dawkins would later comment on the new title designs that have already been introduced. He states that the belts all look good, but would look better around his waist.

I like them. They look good. They would look good around my waist. They would look good around Montez’ waist. You never know.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)