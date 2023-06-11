Kris Statlander returned to AEW at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, where she beat Jade Cargill for the TBS Title. Now, she is looking ahead to All In this August at Wembley Stadium.

In a new interview of Nick Hausman, Statlander noted it would be amazing to wrestle Saraya at All In, but is open to wrestling anyone at the big show.

“But yeah, if I get the chance to wrestle Saraya at Wembley, I think that would be an amazing thing. I would love to absolutely do that. That’s a lot of pressure, you know. She’s the hometown hero, but I’m the champion. So it’s like, ‘Oh, no,’ but I think it would be so much fun. I’d be willing to wrestle anybody at that show, but yeah, I never even thought of that as a possibility. I think that would be so so cool, though.”

H/T to Fightful