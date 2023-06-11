ECW Legend Sabu reflected on his AEW experience during a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles for the build of the Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho match at AEW Double or Nothing.

Sabu was billed as an ‘enforcer’ who helped remove Jericho Appreciation Society from ringside early in the bout last month. He noted Jericho talked with him a week before his first AEW appearance about coming in.

“About a week before the Wednesday when I did the first appearance (for AEW) and by Wednesday, the Wednesday before the Wednesday I did the Dynamite appearance. I think it’s Dynamite. Chris Jericho called me. Actually, we chatted a little bit and then he called me back and said, ‘Hey, I got an idea.’ I said, ‘Okay,’ then he called me on the phone, said, ‘I got an idea. Adam Cole, me,’ boom, boom, boom. This and that, the other thing. He goes, ‘We’ll bring you out as a surprise if you wanna do it.’ I go, ‘Yeah.’”

