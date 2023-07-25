Xavier Woods gives an update on the New Day.

The former King of the Ring appeared on Superstar Crossover to discuss this topic, where he revealed that he and Kofi Kingston have been busy with outside projects but does assure the WWE Universe that they will be back on television soon.

So, Kofi (Kingston) had ankle surgery, right? So during that (WWE) Draft, came over to Raw and had some matches with Dom (Mysterio) and then, I’ve just been getting big at home. I’ve been getting huge. I’ve been doing Dungeons and Dragons appearances, we’re (New Day) doing USFL appearances and that’s the interesting thing so, we haven’t been on TV in a minute, like a month, two months? Maybe. But, the thing that people don’t see is all the stuff that we do outside of the ring and we have been working relentlessly on so many other things and so we’ll be back in due time. We’ll be back in due time. If you look at wrestling, the landscape has changed and I love when it changes because it comes at a slow pace and then all of a sudden, you see all these faces are faces that have only been there for like six months or a year or year-and-a-half and that’s what’s kind of happening right now. So many people are filtering in and so as people filter in and they get established and the crowd gets to know who they are, then all of a sudden, New Day, we’re back on the attack. Gotta make space for The New Day.

Later in his chat, Woods would be asked who he thinks is the most underrated performer in wrestling. He quickly named Chad Gable as an example.

Chad Gable (is the most underrated performer in wrestling)… Because it’s very true (Woods said when it was mentioned that others have said it as well). There are a lot of very underrated people and not to get on a weird high horse, I don’t believe that wrestling owes you anything. Wrestling is its entity in itself and we all are trying to be the absolute best that we can be and we all want a shot, we all wanna be on camera, we all want to have these long, grueling matches to show everybody how hard we’ve worked and what we’ve been able to do and I think that right now, especially right now, not just in WWE but in all of wrestling, I don’t think there has been a time where there have been more talented people across the board in this industry ever, and that’s not a sleight on the previous generation, but I do believe that the generation that comes before you, it’s their job to help you become the best generation of all time. So it’s our job to make the next generation the best generation of all time. To let things get better for the boys, for the girls and for the fans as well. So right now, seeing as many people that are as talented as they are in this industry, it makes me so happy for the future of what we have as pro wrestlers, to see people grow. But, I, for me, myself personally, I wanna see Chad Gable get a spotlight because he deserves one. He’s a guy who came in, Olympic-level wrestler and fell into this and learned it quick and is athletic, agile, smart, creative, all of these things and so, my vote is for Gable and that’s a very long-winded way to say that.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)