Bobby Lashley wants to have a showdown with Batista.

The Almighty One spoke about the Animal during a recent interview with the Perform Podcast, where he predicted huge box office numbers if the matchup were to ever actually get booked in WWE.

I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he’s left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level.

Lashley states that Batista’s star power is something that would be great to have back in WWE, adding that the WWE Universe would be the biggest winners of his return.

Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I’m always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that.

Lashley has been very friendly with Trick Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, with many wondering if a new faction is being built for the WWE main roster.

