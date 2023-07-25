Tiffany Stratton opens up about her time in NXT.

The NXT Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, where she discusses the growth she feels she’s made while performing for the yellow-and-black brand.

I would have to say and just my growth within such a short amount of time [is what she’s most proud of]. I thought I was making progress. Last year when I first debuted, I could feel myself get better every time and I never really got confirmation of that,” she said. “A lot of times people will tell you the things that you’re doing wrong, which is exactly what you need to get better, but nobody kind of tells you, ‘Oh, you’re doing everything right. Just keep doing what you’re doing.’ So to be champion now, it kind of just solidifies that I have truly actually gotten so much better since the day I debuted, and it just confirms everything that I thought back then.

Stratton knows she has big shoes to fill as NXT Women’s Champion and plans on proving that her name belongs in the same category as the previous champions before her.

Of course, I know I have big shoes to fill. I know I’m capable of filling those shoes. I have no problem proving that every week and proving that my title reign could be one of the best title reigns that NXT has ever seen.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)