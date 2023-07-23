NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with TV Insider about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on the spotlight the NXT women’s division gets in comparison to the women on the WWE main roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How the women’s division in NXT gets more of a spotlight than the women’s division on Raw or SmackDown:

I think we have a really good women’s division at NXT. I think it’s one of the better ones compared to Raw and SmackDown. At NXT, I feel we have such a spotlight for the women. I definitely feel on Raw and SmackDown, it’s not as much of the spotlight for the women. We have a lot of young talent. Thea Hail, for instance is only 19 years old. Roxanne Perez, who is basically 21. Cora Jade, 22. I definitely think there is a lot of future within the NXT women’s division. I can definitely see a lot of the girls taking over within the next three or four years on Raw and SmackDown.

Says she would love to get into acting:

I would love to go into acting. My dream role would be some cool action superhero girl that does cool flips. That’s my dream role. Like a Wonder Woman. I’m a big fan of her. I was dressed as her for Halloween one year.

