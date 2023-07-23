Kevin Sullivan looks back at the Dungeon of Doom faction in WCW.

The former wrestling star and booker reflected on the group during a recent episode of his brand new Tuesdays With The Taskmaster podcast. He begins by recalling how Hulk Hogan had creative control during his time at the top of WCW and wanted to bring in some big names from WWF that helped him draw money.

Well, somebody had creative control, meaning Hulk, and if you look at what Hulk was doing is, he was going back to the guys he drew money with. So [Paul Wight became Andre the Giant]. The Renegade, remember him? He became Ultimate Warrior until we got Ultimate Warrior. He surrounded himself with guys that he had drawn money with, Tenta, Duggan, Brutus; he brought all his friends in. The thing about all his friends, they had drawn money, but the business was rapidly changing, as you know.

Sullivan explains that the Dungeon of Doom was created to balance out the number of big names that had been brought in and how they could all be used in one single segment.

So my idea about the Dungeon of Doom was, ‘Let me put them all in one segment and kind of encapsulate it there.’ So I won’t have to put them all through the show. Because, like I said, it was changing rapidly. We had the luchadores and cruiserweights, and the business was rapidly changing. It was hard for him to see the business changing because he had been so successful.

The Dungeon of Doom wouldn’t last long as WCW would hit new heights with the formation of the New World Order (nWo).

