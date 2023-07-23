Aaron Solo looks back on when he signed with AEW.

The QTV member spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, where he remembered getting an email from Christopher Daniels saying that he was being offered a contract.

So I remember we had to do the spit test for COVID, especially with the west coast guys before we flew out and I was turning in my test at FedEx and I had an email from C.D. (Christopher Daniels) and it said, ‘Congratulations on your hard work. We’re offering you a contract. Here it is. If you accept it then sign it and send it back’ and all that.

Solo then discusses how funny he thought the whole situation was because he had built up this idea in his head of how signing a contract would go and it was nothing like that.

It’s funny because I remember that day and I remember being so excited signing it and then I was just kind of sitting in my bed afterwards. But I had romanticized this entire thing for years because it took me 11 years before I got an official contract and I romanticized this thing of going into this big office and shaking everyone’s hand and all that… Not at all (was it this big romanticized moment). Regardless, it still gave me what I wanted so, it’s okay that my big, romanticized signing of the contract didn’t happen but

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)