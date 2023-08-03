Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will see the company announce the first matches for the big All In event on Sunday, August 27 from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The fact that they have not announced the first All In match has been a hot topic of discussion among fans on social media this week.

A new report from SEScoops notes that The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR has been discussed for All In. This would be the rubber match between the teams as The Bucks defeated FTR to capture the titles at Full Gear 2020. FTR later defeated The Bucks on the April 6, 2022 Dynamite, with FTR’s AEW and ROH World Tag Team Titles on the line.

Jeff Jarrett vs. Grado has also been discussed for All In. As seen in the video below, Jarrett destroyed Grado with his guitar while making a promotional appearance for All In this week. Grado has been wrestling since 2004. After successful runs in various European indies, Grado came to TNA for season two of their British Boot Camp. He worked with TNA/GFW/Impact from early 2014 to November 2018.

This new report also confirmed an earlier report on how Rob Van Dam vs. FTW Champion Jack Perry is being discussed for All In. It was previously reported that Chris Jericho vs. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was planned for the show. AEW still has not announced any All In matches as of this writing.

🎸 “I think that made the highlight reel.” When wrestling legend @RealJeffJarrett took offence to @GradoWrestling’s joke, Double J responded in the only way possible 🤣 An iconic way to promote @AEW’s huge show at Wembley in August 🔥 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sv9xPWFOxc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 31, 2023

