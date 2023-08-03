WWE superstar and current reigning tag team champion Kevin Owens recently joined Ariel Helwani of TNT Sports for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how unhappy he was for being left off the WrestleMania 35 card and how Paul Heyman told him to threaten to tell WWE management that he would quit if he wasn’t added. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How insane he was going for not being put on the WrestleMania 35 card:

When I wasn’t on WrestleMania 35, a few weeks before, I didn’t not understand why…I understood plans had changed, I was completely fine with it. I was like, ‘what else am I going to do? I can do something else on the show.’ They’re like, ‘Nah. It doesn’t fit there, it doesn’t fit there. It doesn’t make sense.’ It was driving me insane.

Says Paul Heyman told him to threaten to quit WWE:

I remember having a talk with Paul Heyman at a show [Raw or SmackDown] near Gorilla (position), and I was losing my mind. ‘Paul, I can’t believe I’m not on WrestleMania.’ He’s like, ‘I can’t believe it either.’ ‘What do I do?’ ‘Just walk in there and threaten to quit.’ ‘No, that’s not how I’m going to handle this.’ ‘If that’s how you feel.’ It was driving me crazy. I couldn’t go to WrestleMania 35. I flew to New York, I had some appearances, and I flew back home to watch it with my wife and kids because I didn’t want to be anywhere near it. I flew back the next morning for more appearances.

