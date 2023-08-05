Roman Reigns is ready to prove a point at this evening’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

The Tribal Chief will be defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso, in the main event of this evening’s show from Detroit. The match will be contested under Tribal Combat rules, which basically means “anything goes.” Ahead of their clash, Reigns took to social media to remind Uce that he is the ONLY one who matters in the Bloodline before promising him that he will once again get acknowledged.

“Tonight you’ll see why I am the ONLY one, and you will #AcknowledgeMe.”

This will only be Reigns’ fourth title defense this year. He previously defeated Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief has held the belt for 1,070 days. Will today be the day that his epic run ends?