WWE superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with UFC legend Daniel Cormier on his Youtube channel to hype up this evening’s SummerSlam premium live event, where the American Nightmare will clash with Brock Lesnar.

During the interview Cormier would ask Cody about his change in mindset since departing AEW and returning to WWE. The former three-time TNT Champion says that once his daughter (Liberty) was born his affinity for “BS” went out the window. He adds that he is happy to take some time to think and focus on himself.

I’m thinking all me, all the time. I joke with some of my other peers that there are guys that will hit you with the, ‘Oh, I’m trying to help you. This will be good for you.’ When you hear it, you’re like, ‘Ah, I feel like this is about you.’ If I’m the one on the receiving end of that conversation, I kind of just want the truth. That’s how I’ve become. It’s something that, in my documentary I talk about, by no means will it ever be important to her, but one of the things about having my daughter was, I lost my sense of BS. It just became, I think I’m pretty good, I’m better, I want to be better, and how much longer do we have on the clock? You feel like it’s never going to end, but it will end at some point. At this moment, I’m not doing any of the things…that is what I was meant to do then, now I feel no problem in saying, ‘Nope, I’m about myself at this moment. I’m about getting it done for me.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)