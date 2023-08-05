Roman Reigns has been the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion for 1,070 days and shows no signs of slowing down. The Tribal Chief will be making his next defense against Jey Uso at this evening’s SummerSlam premium live event, which will only be his fourth defense this year.

According to Fightful Select, there were no plans for Reigns to drop the title at all this year when he faced Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. When the publication spoke to a source about how long the title run would last the source responded with, “Whenever Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman say it fucking ends.” This indicates that the duo have heavy input as to his creative direction and that they are always looking at every possibility to switch up the championship.

This mysterious source later justified the booking decision to Fightful, stating that the epic reign has helped all those involved. Jey Uso can now be seen as an attraction, Jimmy Uso is about to get there, Solo Sikoa is “about to draw real money,” and Cody Rhodes is “hotter” than he was before WrestleMania 39. As for Reigns, he remains the company’s top act.

Stay tuned.