WWE has booked Logan Paul vs. Ricochet in a singles match for tonight’s SummerSlam PLE from Detroit.

WWE planted the seeds for this feud at Money in the Bank PLE when the two stars worked the men’s MITB ladder match. It’s expected to open the broadcast as Logan looks to fly to Texas to watch his brother, Jake, box Nate Diaz tonight.

WrestleVotes reported that the two have high expectations for themselves to have a viral moment.

“In preparation for tonight’s match, I’m told Logan Paul & Ricochet put in a dual training session together at the PC on 8/1. The two have placed high expectations on themselves for a “viral” moment tonight. #SummerSlam.”