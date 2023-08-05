Shayna Baszler will take on Ronda Rousey at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 PLE in an MMA Rules Match.
Rousey is reportedly expected to take time off from WWE soon, and SummerSlam could be her last match before she takes the hiatus.
While speaking with Inside The Ropes, Baszler was asked about the future of her good friend.
“I mean if I have anything to say about it on Saturday, Ronda is going to leave and she will need help getting out of there. But if I know anything about Ronda, and I know Ronda better than anyone, it’s not the last that we will see of her. Whether it’s next week or next year, it is not the last that we will see of her. We’ll see what happens.”