Seth Rollins did an interview with Daniel Cormier to promote tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 PLE.

During it, he spoke about his rivalry with Finn Balor ahead of their WWE World Heavyweight Title bout tonight.

“Finn Balor is the person that trained my wife. He brought her into the industry. I owe him a lot on a personal level. I may not have a wife and a family if it wasn’t for him. I’m very excited to share the ring. I hope his headspace is where it needs to be because I want the best Finn Balor. I want the best Finn Balor because that’s going to bring out the best Seth Rollins, and that’s going to give the people and the World Heavyweight Championship the best matchup possible.”