Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked if he would’ve rather been a member of DX (D-Generation X) than the NWO (New World Order).

“You know what? Those two are the biggest and best factions I’ve ever seen. When I started watching wrestling in 1998, they were big. NWO was big, and DX was huge in WWE, and I wanted to be a member of DX. DX was the coolest thing in the world to me. I was also a DX fan. I think everybody was. It brought a lot of interest to a lot of people. A lot of people loved these guys. Billy Gunn and Road Dogg, Shawn Michael, and Triple H. Those guys were incredible and, you know, the whole suck it thing, really caught on. It’s crazy. ’cause kids were doing it, you know, my son Cody at six years old is like, suck it. And I’m like, don’t do that again.”

