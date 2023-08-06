The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) are still your AEW Trios Champions.

The dominant group defeated Lee Johnson, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin on this evening’s edition of Collision from South Carolina. This marks the House of Black’s seventh successful defense since they dethroned The Elite at AEW Revolution last year.

That’s not all. Ian Riccaboni announced on commentary that the House of Black will defend the Trios titles again on next Saturday’s Collision against CMFTR (AEW tag team champions FTR & CM Punk).

House of Black vs. CMFTR for the Trios Titles NEXT WEEK!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/YjtEhpzvBw — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 6, 2023

Full results to tonight’s Collision can be found here.