Jim Ross has returned to AEW.

The Hall of Famer has been out of action since the debut episode of AEW Collision back in June due to some lingering health issues. Ross had been keeping fans updated on his recovery after suffering a bad fall on the day of the Collision premiere, but didn’t indicate that he would be back anytime soon. Fortunately, Ross made a surprise return on tonight’s AEW Collision in South Carolina to call the main event match between CM Punk and Ricky Starks.

