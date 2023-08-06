LA Knight won the Slim Jim Battle Royal at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The match started off with all competitors in the ring, but then MVP came out and introduced Omos, who dominated early on until several Superstars teamed up to eliminate him. The final four were LA, AJ Styles, Sheamus and Bronson Reed. LA eliminated Sheamus for the win.

The match also included WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Butch, Ridge Holland, Matt Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross, Tommaso Ciampa, Cameron Grimes, Ivar, Erik, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Rick Boogs, and Omos. You can find the full order of elimination in our live coverage.

You can click here for our full SummerSlam coverage and Viewing Party. Below are several shots from tonight’s Battle Royal at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

Sheamus y LA Knight repitiendo el spot que salió mal en #SmackDown pero, ahora, saliendo como debía de salir. Genios. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/tze9xv6EQy — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

