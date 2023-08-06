AEW has announced more matchups and segments for the August 9th edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature Hikaru Shida making her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship after winning it one week ago. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam for the FTW Championship

-The Young Bucks vs. The Hardy Boyz

-Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF will be appearing live

-Jericho Appreciation Society hold a meeting

-Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley