Samoa Joe has laid out a huge challenge for AEW All In.

The King of Television competed on this evening’s edition of Collision from Greensboro, where he defeated Serpentico in record time. As soon as the match ended Joe grabbed a microphone and reminded fans that All In is right around the corner and he was looking for a big match. Joe didn’t take long to reveal who he wanted to wrestle at the legendary show from Wembley…CM Punk.

Joe and Punk last wrestled each other in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament, where Punk picked up the win via roll-up. Joe mentioned this during his promo, stating that their history together is bigger than a “roll-up,” and that they should cement their rivalry at the biggest wrestling event ever.

