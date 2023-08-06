FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) have issued a major challenge for AEW All In.

The duo challenged the Young Bucks to a match at the event, which takes place on August 27th from legendary Wembley Stadium in London. The champs called out the Bucks on tonight’s AEW Collision from Greensboro, stating that they want to cement themselves as the greatest tag team of all time and want to cement their legacy by besting the Bucks in a rubber match.

FTR also defeated Big Bill and Brian Cage at tonight’s Collision, their fourth defense since winning the titles from the Gunns back in April.

AEW has yet to confirm the tag title match for All In. As of this writing the only match confirmed for All In is MJF defending the world title against Adam Cole. Stay tuned.