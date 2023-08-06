Logan Paul defeated Ricochet in the opener of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Paul promised this would be one of the most viral WWE matches in history, and they pulled off several big spots, including a Spanish Fly off the apron and then a double Spanish Fly on the floor, Ricochet’s super neckbreaker from the top, and Paul’s Rude Awakening neckbreaker on the apron while pointing at Ricochet’s fiancee Samantha Irvin. The finish saw one of Paul’s friends sneak to ringside to slip a pair of brass knuckles on his fist. Paul then knocked Ricochet out for the win.

This was Paul’s seventh WWE match. The bout opened the show so that Paul can make it to Dallas to see brother Jake Paul’s boxing fight against Nate Diaz.

You can click here for our full SummerSlam coverage and Viewing Party. Below are several shots from tonight’s SummerSlam opener at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

Pues al final Samantha Irvin ha cantado el nombre de Logan Paul como ganador. Y Logan, pidiendo que lo repita. Lloro. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ED2EtuirtP — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

Qué alto han dejado el listón Logan Paul y Ricochet para el resto del evento. Un aplauso para ambos. Para Ricochet, que sale reforzadísimo de esta rivalidad, y para Logan Paul, que es un talento descomunal. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/dPqyL6xsfz — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

