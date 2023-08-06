Kris Statlander is still your AEW TBS Champion.

Statlander defeated Mercedes Martinez on this evening’s edition of Collision from Greensboro, South Carolina. Martinez brought the fight to the champ but got trapped in a cradle and had her shoulder pinned to the mat for three. This marks Statlander’s sixth successful defense since winning the gold from Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing.

Martinez did get some revenge afterward by attacking Statlander. Diamante came out to help, but then also went after Statlander. Willow Nightingale eventually came to the champ’s side and cleared the ring. Highlights from the match can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s AEW Collision can be found here.