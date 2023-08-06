Tonight AEW invades Greensboro South Carolina for the latest edition of their weekly series, Collision. PW Insider has released a new report revealing that two unsigned talents are backstage ahead of the show.

Former IMPACT and NWA star Zicky Dice is backstage and is dressed to work at the Ring of Honor tapings. The Outlandish One finished up with IMPACT last month.

Also backstage is Dennis Condrey, who was one of the original members of the legendary tag team the Midnight Express.

