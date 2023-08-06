WWE has set more records with Saturday’s 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

It was announced during SummerSlam that the big event drew a sold out crowd of 59,194. WWE usually boosts their announced attendance by 1,000-2,000 people. @WrestleTix reports that a final count of 51,477 tickets were distributed.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared at the post-SummerSlam press conference and repeated the announced attendance number, calling it a fascinating night as Detroit once again did not disappoint the company in their 30 year history. He noted that Detroit showed up, showed up to have a great time, and he feels like WWE delivered for the city.

Triple announced that SummerSlam 2023 was the highest-grossing SummerSlam in company history. This was also the highest-grossing Premium Live Event in company history next to WrestleMania 39.

It was also mentioned that it looks like Saturday’s event will have the highest viewership for a SummerSlam on Peacock, and probably the rest of the year. The show also came with the largest sponsorship & partnership package for any event in WWE history, thanks to Slim Jim and others. Triple H also expects there to be new records in social media, merchandise sales, and other metrics, adding that the show was a success all the way around. WWE will be releasing full details on SummerSlam success stats early in the week.

