Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

The Tribal Combat main event of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event saw Reigns defeat Jey Uso to retain the title and his Chiefdom. The match included the use of kendo sticks, steel chairs, the ring steps, and tables. Tribal Combat also saw Solo Sikoa come out later on to help Reigns, but there ended up being tension the two. Jey went for the finish but a masked mystery man pulled him from the ring to break the pin up. Jimmy Uso then revealed himself, and kicked his brother with a superkick while he was down. Jimmy rolled Jey back into the ring, where a shocked Reigns was waiting to put Jey through a leaning table for the pin to win. SummerSlam went off the air with Paul Heyman praising Reigns near the entrance-way.

Reigns has been champion for 1070 days and counting. He began his second run with the WWE Universal Title on August 30, 2020 by winning a No Holds Barred Triple Threat over Braun Strowman and then-champion Bray Wyatt. Reigns unified the Universal Title with the WWE Title as he defeated then-champion Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match on April 3, 2022 during Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

You can click here for our full SummerSlam coverage and Viewing Party. Below are several shots from tonight’s Tribal Combat main event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

