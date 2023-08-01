NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls on with Day 11 of the tournament. Featuring 6th Round action between A & B Block competitors.

The tournament’s new format for this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there.

Shows feature 8 matches each, 2 blocks getting through a round of match-ups. Finally, there’s a 20 minute time-limit for the matches this year, something to kick up the pace of the action… for everyone except EVIL (I’ll never get that time back).

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” slogan and get to these results.

A BLOCK

Kaito Kiyomiya vs Hikuleo

Big lad Hikuleo charging in off the bell, met by forearms but winning out in the end by using his power to send the NOAH star over-head. Using that advantage to quickly make use of those ringside barricades.

Back in the ring and Kiyomiya found a footing by literally attacking his opponent’s, stomping on the foot and focusing his attacks on the leg. Hikuleo’s charge a moment later, still grounds the man, but he’s hobbling as he does so.

The damage helping with Kaito’s fight back flow, aiding in him being able to suplex the large gentleman on over for a damn near fall. Also aiding in his survival a moment later, the Tongan nailing a Powerslam, but in landing on the knee was unable to follow up with any pin attempt.

Hikuleo’s Powerbomb attempt reversed with a Rana pin, a near fall sending us into a fast closing spree. Kiyomiya going for a second Rana, caught, but able to hop out onto his feet, only to be span right around with a Powerslam after bouncing off the ropes.

The tall man not hesitating for a second before hoisting the NOAH lad up into a Chokeslam for the win. Keeping himself alive for the final round of the blocks with that victory.

WINNER: Hikuleo (6 points)

B BLOCK

Great O’Khan vs YOSHI-HASHI

O’Khan showing the strength of his ground melody, the lad able to keep singing head choke submission in the center of the ring for the first for minutes. YOSHI-HASHI only just able to hook a leg onto the ropes after taking a fair amount of damage.

The Mongolian shouts ringing out as the chops came raining down, the United Empire man still holding full control. A back-body drop cementing that fact for a “5 minutes passed” near fall.

YH finally showing some offence with a basement dropkick taking O’Khan off his feet, nailing Headhunter soon after as momentum fully swung. The Great One now the man having to fight back in, managing to successfully to do so with an Torture Rack spinning out into a Neckbreaker.

The Claw draining the energy out of the CHAOS man, following up with a Suplex crashing YH over head and a Piledriver resulting in a damn close near fall. O’Khan’s determination costing him as going for the Claw a second time results in a DDT reversal from his opponent.

YOSHI-HASHI fired up and charging in with a lariat, Great O’Khan firing back, but the CHAOS man’s fire breathed heavier as the second lariat grounded. A true back and forth followed. YH following up with a Powerbomb near fall, O’Khan reversing a suplex into a snap one of his own, swinging back yet again as the original suplex was finally nailed into a near fall.

O’Khan doing what he can to end that flow, locking in the Claw to drain his man, but YOSHI-HASHI refuses to die down that easily. YHighting out of the Eliminator and amping up to charge back in… only to be powered up and slammed back down with the Eliminator.

WINNER: Great O’Khan (4 points)

A BLOCK

Chase Owens vs Ren Narita

Cheeky Chase doing what he can to gain an early advantage, the collar-and-elbow tie ups clearly not to his benefit as he resorts to hair pulling the young’un to the mat.

The trash talking afterwards igniting an aggressive violence in Narita, him being the one to take the action to ringside and whip Owens into the barricade. The man making a statement, but soon regretting losing his focus as his opponent dropped him on the apron.

The Bullet Club Canadian assuming control in the ring, Narita using his impressive ground game to get back in, as the cheeky baddie uses his veteran guile. A swift transition into a choke quickly cut off with a simple drop into the ropes.

The Son of Strong Style with a bridge pin, beautifully floating over into going for the knee strike. Owens evading, clapping the ears, nailing a C-Trigger and opts straight for the Package Piledriver. His desperation to hit that killing blow costing him, as Narita wriggled free and locked in the Cobra Twist.

The Canadian escaping, but Narita was able to counter an attempted Jewel Heist right back into the Cobra Twist. Chase Owens tapping out!

WINNER: Ren Narita (4 points)

B BLOCK

El Phantasmo vs TAICHI

A respectful start, tie-ups elevating into a test of strength chop exchange. A swift spin kick from TAICHI ending that, but ELP responded in style with a Rana sending the singing guy to the outside for a dive.

Charlie Horse-ing about ringside, walking TAICHI over the the man’s front row fans for a bit of cheeky chinwag. That play costing ELP, as immediately after his Springboard DDT was met with a straight forearm to the face. The Just 5 Guys chap tying him up and draining the lad’s energy.

Phantasmo’s fight back coming in style, nailing a Spingboard Crossbody and getting right back up with no wasted motion into a Lionsault. The Canadian getting to enjoy his near fall in the sun, the moment fading soon after via TAICHI’s kicks and OFF COME THE PANTS.

TAICHI amping up with the Kawada style kicks, only for ELP to jump with an Enziguri of his own before his opponent could deliver the heavy hitters. Phantasmo hyping up in the corner, only to be caught and soon clobbered on down with a stiff AF lariat.

The Suplex leading into a near fall sends TAICHI into a roaring charge up, who gets walloped with a Superkick outta nowhere! The follow up CR2 attempt immediately cut off and met with a thrust kick of TAICHI’s making.

A hell of a sequence as the pace kicked up a gear. Black Mafisto, no, CR2, no, sulpex, no, O’Conner Role, no, Gedo Clutch 1, 2 – kick out! ELP quickly into a Gedo Clutch of his own, 1, 2- kick out.

Both lads staggering to their fight and roaring with their swings, Phantasmo hitting the final blow with another Superkick. Wasting no motion once again as he quickly rolled TAICHI up with the Gedo Clutch once more for the win.

WINNER: El Phantasmo (6 points)

UPDATED BLOCK STANDINGS

A BLOCK

SANADA – 10 points

Hikuleo – 6 points

Kaito Kiyomiya – 6 points

Shota Umino – 6 points

Gabe Kidd – 5 points

Chase Owens – 4 points

Ren Narita – 4 points

Yota Tsuji – 3 points

B BLOCK

Kazuchika Okada – 8 points

Will Ospreay – 8 points

El Phantasmo – 6 points

TAICHI- 6 points

Great O’Khan – 4 points

KENTA – 4 points

Tanga Loa- 4 points

YOSH-HASHI – 4 points

