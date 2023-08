The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

*NWA Women’s TV Champion Kenzie Page vs. Angelina Love.

*Chris Adonis vs. Damage vs. Dak Draper.

*Judais vs. Gaagz The Gymp.

*Robert Anthony & Eric Jacobson vs. Pycho Boy Fodder & Joe Alonzo.