NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls on with Day 11 featuring Round 6 action between C & D Block competitors.

The tournament’s format and structure slightly different this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there.

Shows will feature 8 matches each, 2 blocks getting through a round of match-ups. Finally, there’s a 20 minute time-limit for the matches this year, something to kick up the pace of the action… for everyone except EVIL (I’ll never get that time back).

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” tournament slogan and get to these results.

D BLOCK

(NJPW Strong Tag Team Champion) Alex Coughlin vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

Muscly Coughlin trying to mark his territory early on, working to some success given his big boy strength. The veteran smartness of Tanahashi working perfectly to ground and work on the man’s knee, “Hey, my knee’s knackered, yours should be too!”

The Bullet Club War Dog with a trio of stiff chops crashing the Ace to the outside, doing some good damage with his ringside whippings. Tana fighting back in the ring, doing a little more damage to that knee before slamming down to fly after with the Senton.

The full flow cut off, however, the often setting up Slingblade cut off into a Spinning Neckbreaker. Worn but not giving up, Tana fought back and returned to the well, only for Coughlin to rise to his feet and ask for more. You ask and you shall receive, a second Slingblade from behind for a near fall.

Tanahashi calling for the top, climbs and flies with Aces High, only for Coughlin to catch him and bridge up from underneath with an amazing pin counter. That genuinely looked so good. The follow up Death Valley Bomb not enough either, met with a kick out as Tana did what he could to get back in the fight.

A stiff clothesline put an end to those Tanahashi hopes, Coughlin driving him down with the Jackhammer for the win.

WINNER: Alex Coughlin (4 points)

C BLOCK

EVIL vs Mikey Nicholls

Shenanigans immediately! Nicholls not even allowed to get to the ring before EVIL rains on down.

Senior Darkness choking the Aussie with his own shirt after the bell, the match officially underway and continuing into shenanigans. Mikey doing an impressive job fighting back, lifting the Torture Man up with a Stalling Suplex. That said, all it takes is one Dick Togo and EVIL reigns once again.

The action spilling over to ringside, EVIL’s got to make sure to always take out the poor ring announcer. Dragging Nicholls into the crowd and lobbing him into an area of vacated chairs. The poor Aussie then left to his own to try and make it back to the ring to beat the count.

Just making it before the 20, Nicholls entered with hope but arrived to more shenanigans. The Aussie managing to fight back yet again and even fend off Togo for a tad, the closest near fall coming after knocking the man off the apron before nailing a Death Valley Driver.

EVIL’s low blow was even cut off with a knee, Dick Togo’s recovery needed for his man to get back into the match. The referee down and the two just beat on Nicholls, only getting the official back after Togo had jumped off Bret’s rope with a straight up punch to the dick. Nicholls kicking out and surviving again.

Fujita to the TMDK aid, removing Dick Togo from the occasion and lending a burst of momentum to Nicholls with that causing a slight distraction for EVIL. Nicholls taking it immediately, rolling up and bridging over for the win!

WINNER: Mikey Nicholls (4 points)

D BLOCK

Shane Haste vs Toru Yano

Don’t tell the others how much I’m looking forward to this one.

The hysterical showman with his bright orange top hat has impressed this G1 And then there’s Yano with a black bag on his head… yup something is immediately up.

Yano offering the black bag as a present in exchange for Shane’s hat, the Aussie not believing him for a second but accepting the offer anyway. Haste playing about putting the bag on, only for Yano to pull it down… wait a minute… that’s not a hat!

Haste quickly just taking it off and placing it over Yano’s head to blind him instead. The shenanigans never ending as Yano tries and fails to trick Shane over and over, the exposed corner buckles avoided, the magic spray blocked, going under the ring seemingly foiled too as Haste just sends Fujita under instead.

Curiosity killed TMDK as he can’t help but go under the ring too, only for Fujita to come out wearing the bag and Haste to pop out soon after with a bucket taped to his head. “I can’t see!“ stumbling around ringside seeking guidance from the Young Lions.

Haste wrestling for a while with the bucket on his head, feeling his way through the offence. Yeah, he did try to slam the referee at one point, but he eventually found his way and slammed the right man to Hulk up and power the bucket off his head.

Only for Yano to shove him forward, the bucket landing on the referee’s head for a moment and “Oh my monitor’s gone out.” A quick roll up from Yano steals the win.

WINNER: Toru Yano (4 points)

C BLOCK

Henare vs Tomohiro Ishii

Get ready, folks, it’s ‘tough lads doing tough lad wrestling’ time again.

Shoulder charging right off the bell, quickly escalating into roaring, swinging and dodging to the Hiroshima crowd’s applause. Henare’s stiff kicks suitable offerings in exchange for Ishii’s forearm strikes. New Japan’s wrestling potato continuously getting back and asking for more.

The Stone Pitbull using that beating to amp back up and not long later he’s scoring a near fall after a Suplex. Ishii giving the United Empire hoss a few stiff kicks of his own, walloping the man in the back and seemingly only angering him.

Back to his feet, Henare responded and span around with his impressive kicks, grounding Big Tomo with the Spin Kick. The follow up palm strikes also working, setting Ishii up perfectly to be crashed down, but that just pisses off the Pitbull. The wrestling fridge to his feet and lamping the lad.

The momentum leading into both lads on their feet throwing branches, stiff AF strikes only met with the other man getting right back up. The adrenaline pumping as Henare nailed a High-Angle Drop, unable to capitalise and taking us into yet another exchange of power and will.

Ishii rebounding off the ropes and turning Henare inside out, a damn close near fall but not but a moment later both men were on their feet striking the piss out of each other. He New Zealander winning out with a damn stiff running knee that completely rocked Ishii, following up with Rampage… to only a near fall.

Henare opting for the Full Nelson to try and drain some of that undying energy out of Big Tom, drilling him with a Uranage after to yet another kick out. Charging into the corner with knee, rebounding with a PK, Henare nailing hit after hit.

However, you should never count out the Stone Pitbull, Ishii blocking a Fisherman Suplex and nailing a knee of his own. Henare down for the Sliding Lariat, but only to a near fall. Ishii then taking too long as he called his opponent to his feet, the following charge met with strike after strike as Henare finished off with a stiff headbutt.

Big Tomo seemingly out, Henare dragged the man to his feet and nailed Streets Of Rage to beat Ishii for the first time in his career.

A heavyweight slugfest of a match.

WINNER: Henare (4 points)

D BLOCK

(IWGP Tag Team Champion) Hirooki Goto vs Jeff Cobb

A second helping of tough lads? Yes please.

Big Jeff with the charge advantage given Goto’s damaged ribs, the veteran able to fight back, but he was clearly clutching in pain after each move. Cobb using that to his advantage and using ringside to completely swing the momentum.

Goto trying to fight back, but the lost speed became a factor. An attempted spin kick in the corner caught and span right round into a suplex, the toughness of the IWGP Tag Team Champion having to shine through the increasing pain.

A Running Bulldog cut off by the United Empire man, only for Goto to also reverse and sit the man down with a choke. The fight still there, even if the follow up PK was caught and met with an incredibly impressive standing dropkick.

The Standing Moonsault equally impressive as Goto kicks out, leading into a back n’ forth sequence with both lads trying to hit a heavy hitter. Cobb going to take his opponent on Tour, Goto an Ushigoroshi, but both lads dodged and countered whilst rebounding off the ropes. In the end Goto surprising as the man to nail the hitter, crashing Cobb’s head down onto his knee.

Both men up and swinging, but Goto’s fight was undying as he fought out of Tour Of The Islands and clobbered Big Jeff with two headbutts. The man surprising even further with a god damn Code Red! Goto amped up and ripping the tape off his ribs before nailing the GTR for the win.

WINNER: Hirooki Goto (6 points)

C BLOCK

Tama Tonga vs Eddie Kingston (NJPW Strong Champion)

A tie up to start us off, the lads with a clean break of sorts. The follow up strike exchange leading to Tama taking his top off, asking for Eddie to chop him directly so he can show off his toughness. The Tongan taking the hit and delivering a stiff forearm to ground his opponent.

Shortly after Eddie nailing an Underhook Suplex and delivering a message of his own, taking control and keeping Tonga grounded. Tama managing to fight the man off come the 5 minute mark, whipping the man into the corner and splashing back in. Eddie’s whip retort answered with an immediate charge back out as he’s sent right back down to the mat.

Kingston firing back up enough to deliver those Kobo chops in the corner, but the pace and bursts of Tonga were always there in answer. The New Yorker unable to follow up as Tama burst into life, a damn quick flash as he grounded Eddie and sprang to the top for a Splash. Eddie rolling out of the way to survive.

The two lads delivering forearms and headbutts on the knees as they slowly got to their feet, Eddie escalating into stiff chops and winding up for a clothesline… only for both lads to deliver Suplex after Suplex as each sprang to their feet. Their toughness on display as the match kept swinging back and forth, neither man able to string much offense together before a counter was on it’s way.

Tama on the upper foot, only be completely rocked by a Backfist. Eddie absolutely nailing the move, but only securing a 2 with the pin attempt. Tama amping back up to get back in, only for the exchange to be answered with another Backfist to rock him once again.

Northern Lights Suplex nailed by Kingston as the AEW star secures his 4th win of the tournament.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston (8 points)

UPDATED BLOCK STANDINGS

C BLOCK

David Finlay – 8 points

Eddie Kingston – 8 points

EVIL – 8 points

Tama Tonga – 7 points

Shingo Takagi – 5 points

Henare – 4 points

Mikey Nicholls – 4 points

Tomohiro Ishii – 2 points

D BLOCK

Jeff Cobb – 8 points

Zack Sabre Jr – 8 points

Hirooki Goto – 6 points

Hiroshi Tanahashi – 6 points

Tetsuya Naito – 6 points

Alex Coughlin – 4 points

Shane Haste – 4 points

Toru Yano – 4 points

