Britt Braker provides an update on her career as a dentist.

The AEW superstar and former women’s champion spoke on this topic during an exchange on X (Twitter), where a fan asked her how she balances both professions so well. Baker reveals that she has taken a small step back from dentistry to fully focus on her work in AEW, but does specify that she still does do some DMD work on the side.

I’ve taken a step small back from dentistry for months now to focus on AEW. I’m still a dentist, but not full time. I wanted to make sure I’m available whenever/wherever AEW calls. Also, a long day of dentistry can be just as rough on back/neck injuries as pro wrestling.

Earlier in the day Baker did an interview with TV Insider where she gave her thoughts on the booking of the AEW women’s division and how it could always be better, but does think that fan negativity plays a key part in holding it back. You can read about that here, or check out her tweet below.