AEW Games issued the following statement on X (fka Twitter) commenting on their recently released title, Fight Forever, being out to the public for over one month. The account thanks all of the fans in the community for playing the game and sharing feedback, which they promise will be utilized to make the gaming experience better in future updates. They give a special shout out to the developers at YUKE’s for working tirelessly to improve the Fight Forever gameplay.

AEW: Fight Forever celebrated its one-month launch anniversary last Saturday! On behalf of the teams at @AEW and @THQNordic, we wanted to extend a THANK YOU FOR PLAYING to our passionate community. Your FUN is our TOP priority and we’re listening to all of the feedback you’ve provided! The dev team at YUKE’s Co. Ltd. is working tirelessly to continuously improve the Fight Forever experience with future updates and new content releases. Stay tuned to @AEWGames for all OFFICIAL announcements regarding updates and content in the coming weeks! Stay tuned!

AEW Fight Forever is set to release more DLC characters in the upcoming months including Keith Lee, HOOK, Danhausen, and The Bunny. They will also be launching the Stadium Stampede Battle Royale mode. Check out the AEW Games post below.