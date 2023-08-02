Saraya is confident that the AEW women’s division can really show off at the All In London event.

The former multi-time women’s champion spoke about what she hoped to do at the historic event from Wembley in a new post on Twitter. Here is what she had to say:

Well. It’s a big show, gonna be a longer one too. Putting my opinion about me to the side and thinking of the division as a whole. I think the women deserve an opportunity and with ample time we could have multiple matches and really utilize the weeks between now and until then to start telling a couple different stories leading up to what’s gonna be the biggest wrestling event in history.

All In London has sold over 70,000 tickets and will be AEW’s biggest show in history, with them getting very close to the all-time gate record. As of this writing, no matches for the event have been announced.

