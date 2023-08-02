Britt Baker addresses concerns from AEW fans.

During an interview with TV Insider the former women’s champion spoke about the fan who held up a “book the women’s division” better sign at the July 26th AEW Dynamite a week ago. Baker agrees that the women in AEW can be booked better, adding that a number of factors have derailed certain storylines. However, she also states that sometimes fans online have nothing but negative things to say about the women, which doesn’t make them feel supported either.

I see both sides to that because I completely agree. The absolute best matches that come out of professional wrestling come out of storylines you are so invested in. There are weeks and months that tell this beautiful story. It’s something we haven’t been able to invest as much time in the women’s division lately. Again, there are many factors. Injuries, this and that. I definitely want to get to the point where we can get some solid storytelling with the women. At the same time the fans who hold signs that say to book the women’s division better, that’s great. Then when I go on Twitter it doesn’t echo that. I don’t see the same support. It’s I hate these two wrestlers. This match was too long. This match was too short. If all you see about women’s wrestling is all negative online, it doesn’t add up to what they are preaching. If you want the women to be booked better, support the women.

Baker believes that the online negativity is a bigger discourse, as so many people tend to lend their energies towards negativity and that sometimes thoughts should just be kept to on the inside.

You don’t have to like every wrestler and every match. You also don’t have to get on Twitter and preach from the mountaintops how much you hated things. Some stuff, keep to yourself. I can’t tell you how many times I go to a restaurant and I don’t like how my steak is cooked. I don’t need to talk to the chef and take 30 pictures of the steak to tell them I don’t like how this steak is cooked. There is too much invested in the negativity that it does so much harm. I hope people realize one day how much harm it does to not only the individuals and mental health, but to the industry as a whole.

