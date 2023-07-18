Since making a comeback at AEW Full Gear 2022, Saraya has competed in several matches including her in-ring return at Full Gear where she defeated Britt Baker in a singles match.

She changed up her in-ring style since being medically cleared after being sidelined in 2017 due to spinal stenosis and neck issues.

Saraya spoke about her journey back while speaking with Inside The Ropes including a story about Stacy DePolo, WWE’s Senior Director Talent Medical, being the one to tell her that the ‘book was closed’ on getting neck checkups

“WWE, I asked to see my neck a few times and the medical said that the book was closed on that and that they weren’t gonna keep checking on it which was really disappointing so if I wanted to check on my neck, it would have to come out of my own pocket. Her name was Stacy (DePolo). That was her who said that by the way so it wasn’t anything to do with Hunter or anything. It was just that medical department which I thought was a little unfair but it’s okay.”

