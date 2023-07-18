Tyler Breeze’s first match since 2021 happened at a recent NGW event in Tennessee where he defeated Matt Cross to become N.G.W. Champion.

The former WWE star hadn’t wrestled since his WWE departure two years ago as he was focused on his own training school. He spoke about his comeback on A2D Radio. Here are the highlights:

On his in-ring return:

“It’s pretty cool (being back in the ring). I never really planned on taking two years off, but after doing this for 15 years and being in WWE for 11 years to where I didn’t really take any time off. I was lucky I didn’t have any surgeries, I took care of myself pretty good. But I was on the road going so, when I finally got that call, I was like, alright. I’m just gonna chill for a little bit and then I really liked it and then I liked being home and then all of a sudden, I went, hmm, yeah, I’m just gonna keep doing this and then it was like a year turned into two years and you know, I still got to scratch the wrestling itch a little bit with Flatbacks with training people. But I wasn’t really missing being on the road at all. I really liked being at home, I liked waking up in my bed and making breakfast and typical stuff that people take for granted that I never got to do. So again, I was in no real hurry. I was like, ah, if something happens, if something pops up that could be really fun, maybe I’ll do (it) but really for the most part, I wasn’t against it but I wasn’t missing it, and then it just so happens that (Shawn) Spears who I train with, he went, ‘Hey, I need an opponent for a match. Would you wanna do it?’ I said, ‘Sure, I could do that’ so I was like, ‘Well, I’ll do one, I’ll do one’ and then that same promoter was like, ‘Oh, would you also like to do this show and this show?’ And I went, ‘Yeah, I might as well. Why not?’ So then, somebody saw that so then all of a sudden, they offered me and then all of a sudden, my September’s full of bookings and everything else and I went, alright, alright. I guess I’m back here. So then it was kick into high gear to get new music, new gear, get in shape, all that stuff so, yeah… my first booking was a week ago, two weeks ago and yeah, it was fun man. The thing that you always — and I think it’s the reason why we do this or why people have a hard time stepping away is the crowd… It’s just always so fun. Wrestling is never the problem, like if people get entitled or they get egos or they get whatever, the wrestling part is never the problem. The wrestling and the crowd is why we do it. It’s so fun so, being back in front of them, very cool. I’m excited to take more bookings and get back out there and again, it’s been two years so, jumping back in there, it feels a little bit fresh and it feels fun and I’m enjoying it so…”