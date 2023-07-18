On July 13, WWE filed trademarks for Kiyah Saint, Izzi Dame, Trey Bearhill, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademarks are for entertainment services such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers. The full description reads as follows:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Izzi Dame is the new ring name of Franki Strefling, a former volleyball player who joined WWE last year.