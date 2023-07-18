The official poster for WWE Fastlane is out ahead of the show on October 7th.

Cody Rhodes, Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Women’s World Champion Asuka, Bobby Lashley, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Bianca Belair are featured on the poster.

Updated WWE PLE 2023 schedule

Sunday, July 30, 2023: NXT Great American Bash – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas

Saturday, August 5, 2023: WWE SummerSlam – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Saturday, August 12, 2023: WWE NXT PLE – Location TBA

Saturday, September 2: WWE Payback – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA

Saturday, October 7, 2023: WWE Fastlane – Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, November 4, 2023: WWE PLE – Saudi Arabia

Saturday, November 25, 2023: WWE Survivor Series – Chicago, IL at the United Center