The official poster for WWE Fastlane is out ahead of the show on October 7th.
Cody Rhodes, Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Women’s World Champion Asuka, Bobby Lashley, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Bianca Belair are featured on the poster.
The early official 2023 #WWEFastlane poster 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8BJNNQMGkn
Updated WWE PLE 2023 schedule
Sunday, July 30, 2023: NXT Great American Bash – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas
Saturday, August 5, 2023: WWE SummerSlam – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
Saturday, August 12, 2023: WWE NXT PLE – Location TBA
Saturday, September 2: WWE Payback – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA
Saturday, October 7, 2023: WWE Fastlane – Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN
Saturday, November 4, 2023: WWE PLE – Saudi Arabia
Saturday, November 25, 2023: WWE Survivor Series – Chicago, IL at the United Center