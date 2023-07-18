AEW is a day away from holding this year’s Blood & Guts match.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list The Golden Elite as the -400 favorite to win, while the heels are the +250 underdogs, according to Betonline.com.

Current AEW Dynamite Card

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks & Hangman Page) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita and PAC in a Blood & Guts match.

MJF & Adam Cole vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament finals

FTW Champion Hook defends against Jack Perry