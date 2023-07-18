Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, Prichard talked about what it was like when WWE found out WCW was launching a live show, Nitro, against Monday Night Raw in 1995.

“No, not necessarily [when asked whether Vince McMahon laughed off the launch]. It’s just, you know, you’re looking at it and going, well, it’s gonna be a tough hill to climb for them. And the thought of splitting the audience, it just didn’t understand that reasoning at that time. If you wanna go head to head, establish an audience, and then come in and bring an established audience already and then go head to head. I think a lot of it was just wondering, you know, how and why more than anything. Obviously, it worked out for ’em for a few weeks. Well, boy, how are they doing now?”

