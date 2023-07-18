Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer opened up on lashing out at WWE for years while he was in TNA Wrestling.

“Well, I was so angry at the WWE. I had a painkiller problem. I was getting injured quite a bit, and they had me working my butt off full-time. You know, I just wanted some time off. And I started lashing out at Vince McMahon and everybody else, and I was pretty much an asshole. I look back, and I think, you know what? I’m the one that got myself into that situation. You know, the thing is, Vince and the company and everybody, they were dodging me. They weren’t answering my calls. I was really reaching out. I really wanted help, and nobody was really helping me out. When I look back at it now, I’m like. It’s nobody’s fault but mine. And I realized that. So I, you know, I went public and said, listen, it wasn’t the WWE’s fault. It was my fault. And I take the blame for it.”

