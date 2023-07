WWE presents a new episode of NXT tonight, with several matches already confirmed for it.

Some of the matches booked for the show include NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Dominik Mysterio, Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin, and Axiom & Scrypts vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is high on Nima and Price.

This marks their first big showcase on NXT TV after working NXT Level Up and house shows.