WWE will hold SmackDown from the Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Dayton, OH this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,646 tickets and there are 351 left. It’s set up for 7,997.

The last time that WWE ran the venue was for a live event on October 22, 2022 where they drew 4,671.

The only match confirmed for the show is Sheamus vs. LA Knight. This will be the go-home edition of SmackDown for Saturday’s SummerSlam.