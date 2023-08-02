On Wednesday morning, WWE announced its second quarter 2023 earnings, announcing revenue of $410.3 million, an increase of 25%, and a quarterly record. WWE issued the following:

WWE Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue was $410.3 million, an increase of 25% and a quarterly record; Operating income was $87.3 million, an increase of 26%; and Adjusted OIBDA1 was $140.7 million, an increase of 54% and a quarterly record

Returned $9.8 million of capital to shareholders through dividend payments

Viewership for WWE’s weekly flagship programs, SmackDown and Raw, increased 26% and 19%, respectively, in the P18-49 demo, significantly outperforming overall broadcast and cable television, which both declined 12%

Each WWE premium live event (WrestleMania, Backlash and Night of Champions) set global unique viewership records with year-over-year increases of 29%, 34% and 45%, respectively

Live Events revenue increased 51% over the prior year period, reflecting continued strong demand for domestic and international events. North American Live Event average attendance was 9,870, an increase of 45% and a quarterly record

In July, Money in the Bank was held at The O2 in London. Money in the Bank was WWE’s highest-grossing arena event in company history. Money in the Bank also set new records for viewership, sponsorship revenue, merchandise revenue and social media activity

WWE and Endeavor Transaction Highlights

As previously disclosed, on April 3, 2023, WWEand Endeavor announced an agreement to combine WWE and UFC to form a new, publicly listed company. The new company will be named “TKO Group Holdings, Inc.”

As previously disclosed, in June 2023, the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, expired. In addition, all required foreign regulatory approvals were obtained during the second quarter

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions

2023 Business Outlook

The Company reaffirms its expectations for 2023, which target record revenue and an Adjusted OIBDA range of $395 to $410 million, which would be an all-time record

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We generated strong financial results in the quarter, highlighted by record quarterly revenue and Adjusted OIBDA. Operationally, we continue to effectively execute our strategy, including staging the most successful WrestleMania of all time in early April. WrestleMania, as well as our other premium live events such as Backlash, Night of Champions and Money in the Bank all delivered record viewership. Our weekly flagship programs, Raw, SmackDown and NXT, delivered strong double-digit growth in viewership, significantly outpacing overall industry performance,” said Nick Khan, WWE Chief Executive Officer. “Strategically, in early April, we entered into a historic agreement with Endeavor to combine WWE with UFC to create a one-of-a-kind global sports and entertainment company. We believe that bringing these two iconic and highly complementary brands together will allow us to create incremental value for our shareholders.”

Frank Riddick, WWE President & Chief Financial Officer, added “In the quarter, we exceeded the high end of our guidance. Adjusted OIBDA was $141 million on revenue of $410 million. Our financial performance was favorably impacted by a shift in the timing of the staging of a large-scale international event. Our results in the quarter also reflected strong consumer demand for our live events, which benefited performance across our various lines of business.”

Second-Quarter Consolidated Results